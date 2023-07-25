Number of active cardiologists by state

California, the state with the largest population, has the most active cardiologists while Wyoming, the state with the smallest population, has the fewest, according to May data from KFF.

Here is the number of active cardiologists in each state and Washington, D.C.:

Alabama: 412

Alaska: 39

Arizona: 537

Arkansas: 212

California: 3,351

Colorado: 344

Connecticut: 642

Delaware: 106

District of Columbia: 321

Florida: 2,166

Georgia: 868

Hawaii: 74

Idaho: 47

Illinois: 1,489

Indiana: 555

Iowa: 295

Kansas: 212

Kentucky: 377

Louisiana: 468

Maine: 128

Maryland: 867

Massachusetts: 1,779

Michigan: 1,197

Minnesota: 727

Mississippi: 187

Missouri: 732

Montana: 57

Nebraska: 162

Nevada: 182

New Hampshire: 153

New Jersey: 1,252

New Mexico: 147

New York: 3,326

North Carolina: 973

North Dakota: 37

Ohio: 1,569

Oklahoma: 233

Oregon: 288

Pennsylvania: 2,052

Rhode Island: 212

South Carolina: 360

South Dakota: 45

Tennessee: 680

Texas: 2,111

Utah: 198

Vermont: 72

Virginia: 708

Washington: 524

West Virginia: 138

Wisconsin: 469

Wyoming: 18