Number of active cardiologists by state

California, the state with the largest population, has the most active cardiologists while Wyoming, the state with the smallest population, has the fewest, according to May data from KFF.
Here is the number of active cardiologists in each state and Washington, D.C.:
Alabama: 412
Alaska: 39
Arizona: 537
Arkansas: 212
California: 3,351
Colorado: 344
Connecticut: 642
Delaware: 106
District of Columbia: 321
Florida: 2,166
Georgia: 868
Hawaii: 74
Idaho: 47
Illinois: 1,489
Indiana: 555
Iowa: 295
Kansas: 212
Kentucky: 377
Louisiana: 468
Maine: 128
Maryland: 867
Massachusetts: 1,779
Michigan: 1,197
Minnesota: 727
Mississippi: 187
Missouri: 732
Montana: 57
Nebraska: 162
Nevada: 182
New Hampshire: 153
New Jersey: 1,252
New Mexico: 147
New York: 3,326
North Carolina: 973
North Dakota: 37
Ohio: 1,569
Oklahoma: 233
Oregon: 288
Pennsylvania: 2,052
Rhode Island: 212
South Carolina: 360
South Dakota: 45
Tennessee: 680
Texas: 2,111
Utah: 198
Vermont: 72
Virginia: 708
Washington: 524
West Virginia: 138
Wisconsin: 469
Wyoming: 18