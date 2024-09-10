Meet the leaders of the 5 best hospitals in New Jersey for cardiac care

Healthgrades released its rankings for the best hospitals in the U.S. for cardiac care in 2024, including five in New Jersey.

The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in heart bypass surgery, coronary interventional procedures, heart attack treatment, heart failure treatment and heart valve surgery.

Read more on the publication's ranking methodology here.

Here are the leaders of the New Jersey hospitals and health systems that were included in the rankings:

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus

Michael Charlton, president and CEO of AtlantiCare

Robyn Boniewicz, vice president, health network of AtlantiCare

Helene Burns, DNP, RN, chief nursing and operations executive of AtlantiCare

Edward Fog, MD, vice president, chief medical officer of AtlantiCare

Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center (Livingston)

Richard Davis, president and CEO

Bruce Schonbraun, Board of Trustees chair

Hackensack University Medical Center

Mark Sparta, president, executive vice president, population health clinical operations of Hackensack University Medical Center

Robert Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health

Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune)

Vito Buccellato, president and CEO of Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Robert Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health

Morristown Medical Center

Brian Gragnolati, president and CEO of Atlantic Health System

Scott Leighty, executive vice president, chief health system officer of Atlantic Health System

Kevin Lenahan, executive vice president, chief business and strategy officer of Atlantic Health System

Suja Mathew, MD, executive vice president, chief clinical officer of Atlantic Health System

Trish O'Keefe, PhD, RN, president of Morristown Medical Center and senior vice president and chief nurse executive of Atlantic Health System







