Cardiologist pay up 3%: 5 compensation notes

The average annual salary among cardiologists in the U.S. is $525,000, a 3% increase year over year, according to a survey by Medscape.

The "Cardiologist Compensation Report'' for 2024 was conducted from Oct. 2 and Jan. 16 and surveyed 7,000 physicians across more than 29 specialties about their compensation. Four percent of respondents were cardiologists.

Here are five survey findings regarding compensation among actively-practicing cardiologists:

1. Thirty-six percent of cardiologists said potential pay had no influence on their choice of specialty. Three percent said it was the main factor in their decision.

2. Forty-eight percent of cardiologists surveyed said they feel fairly paid. By comparison, 61% of cardiologists said most physicians of all specialties are underpaid.

3. Thirty-seven percent of cardiologists reported they take extra work to increase their income. Among those who do, 23% do other medical-related work and 10% do medical moonlighting to supplement their overall earnings.

4. Twenty-nine percent of cardiologists said their earnings from patient care increased in the last year. Among physicians of all specialties, 34% said their income from patient care increased.

5. Sixty-three percent of cardiologists said competition from non-traditional healthcare providers such as retail clinics, telemedicine and non-physician providers does not affect their income.