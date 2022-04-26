Cardiologist pay jumps 6%: 5 stats 

Cardiologist pay jumped more than 6 percent from 2021 to 2022, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022," released April 15.

Medscape collected responses from 13,000 physicians in 29 specialties from Oct. 5, 2021, through Jan. 19, 2022.

Five stats to know:

1. Cardiologist pay hit $490,000 in 2022, compared to $459,000 in 2021, a roughly 6 percent jump.

2. Cardiologists reported an average incentive bonus of $71,000.

3. Sixty-one percent of cardiologists said they feel fairly compensated.

4. Ninety-two percent of cardiologists said they would choose the same specialty again.

5. Cardiologists said they spend 17.4 hours a week on paperwork and administration.