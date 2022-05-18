Cardiologist accused of designing, selling ransomware 

A federal court in New York has charged Venezuelan cardiologist Moises Luis Zagala Gonzalez in the creation and sale of malicious software that cybercriminals used in extortion attempts, the U.S. Justice Department said May 16.

The 55-year-old physician was formally charged with attempted computer intrusions and conspiracy to commit computer intrusions.

According to the federal complaint, the "multitasking doctor" treated patients and built two ransomware strains, Jigsaw v.2 and Thanost in his spare time.

Beginning in 2019, Dr. Zagala is accused of selling and renting out the ransomware tools to cybercriminals and teaching them how to use the programs.

If convicted, the physician faces up to five years’ imprisonment for attempted computer intrusion, and five years’ imprisonment for conspiracy to commit computer intrusions.