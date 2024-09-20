California cardiologist to retire after 50 years

Hanimireddy Lakireddy, MD, a cardiologist based in Merced, Calif., is retiring after 50 years, according to a Sept. 19 report from the Merced County Times.

The 82-year-old cardiologist is considered a pioneer in the city, spending 40 of his 50 years practicing in Merced.

Dr. Lakireddy estimates that he treated more than 3,000 patients during his time in Merced, according to the report.

During his time, he made several donations to the area, giving $1 million to UC Merced for its amphitheater, $1 million to Merced College for the School of Health Sciences and $100,000 to Merced College for scholarships.