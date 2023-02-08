Ballad Health opens outpatient cardiology clinic in Virginia

Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health has opened an outpatient cardiology clinic at the Norton (Va.) Community Hospital Healthplex, according to a Feb. 8 report from Times News.

The new CVA Heart Institute is within walking distance from Norton Community Hospital, giving patients more options for care.

The outpatient facility will staff three cardiologists, including chief medical officer Herb Ladley, MD, two nurse practitioners, nurses and office staff.

The site will offer imaging services and cardiac rehabilitation services.





