6 cardiovascular platforms' private equity partners

Investors have begun to shift their focus toward cardiology for growth opportunities.

Here are six cardiovascular platforms and their private equity sponsors, according to the VMG Health 2023 Healthcare M&A Report:

Platform: Cardiovascular Associates of America

Private equity sponsor: Webster Equity Partners

Platform: Ares Management

Private equity sponsor: US Heart & Vascular

Platform: Heart & Vascular Partners

Private equity sponsor: Assured Healthcare Partners

Platform: Partners First Cardiology

Private equity sponsor: Varsity Healthcare Partners

Platform: Nation Cardiovascular Partners

Private equity sponsor: Bain Capital

Platform: Novocardia

Private equity sponsor: Deerfield Management