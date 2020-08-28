4 insights into cardiology compensation

Median salaries for physicians specializing in cardiology are rising throughout the U.S., according to a survey from MedAxiom, which is associated with the American College of Cardiology.

MedAxiom surveyed nearly 4,000 cardiologists, cardiovascular surgeons, advanced practice providers and non-clinical employees to gather insights for its survey.

What you should know:

1. Median total cardiology compensation increased across all U.S. regions, but salaries in the southern U.S. increased the most.

2. Electrophysiologists ($678,495) and interventional physicians ($674,910) were the top earners.

3. Cardiologists in integrated ownership models out-earned private physicians at every subspecialty level.

4. Discharge columns per cardiologist declined because some elective procedures migrated to the ambulatory setting.

More articles on surgery centers:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.