1st outpatient cardiac catheterization lab opens in Virginia

Richmond-based Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists has opened the state's first freestanding, Medicare-certified outpatient cardiac catheterization lab within VCS' Heart and Vascular Center, an ASC.

According to an email shared with Becker's by Danielle Martin, an administrator and director of physician services at VCS, the ASC has been in operation since April 2023. VCS received certificate-of-need approval for the catheterization lab in January and opened its doors Dec. 17.



The catheterization lab now performs heart catheterizations and low-risk coronary interventions, along with electrophysiology and peripheral vascular procedures.