In 2022, dental had the most deals of all the physician specialties analyzed in VMG Health's "Annual Healthcare M&A Report 2023."

Here are the top physician specialties by deal volume for 2022:

Note: This data is sourced from the LevinPro HC "Healthcare Acquisition Report 2023."

Dental: 227

Eye care: 87

Orthopedic: 35

Dermatology: 34

Internal medicine: 29

Fertility: 29

Gastroenterology: 27

Podiatry: 14

Oncology: 13

Cardiology: 11

OB-GYN: 10