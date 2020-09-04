Physician compensation increased for these 12 specialties — Orthopedics is No. 1
Physician compensation continued increasing in 2019, despite a less pronounced rise in compensation per work relative value unit compared to prior years, according to the American Medical Group Association's "2020 Medical Group Compensation and Productivity Survey."
Here are median compensation increases for 12 specialites:
Orthopedic surgery: 6.88 percent
OB-GYN: 5.65 percent
Internal medicine: 5.65 percent
Pediatrics: 5.06 percent
General surgery: 4.68 percent
All primary care: 4.46 percent
Hematology and medical oncology: 4.14 percent
Emergency medicine: 4.05 percent
Family medicine: 3.75 percent
Neurology: 3.46 percent
Gastroenterology: 2.83 percent
Cardiology: 2.47 percent
More articles on surgery centers:
3 ASC developments worth over $10M
7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC
10 most common procedures in ASCs
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.