Physician compensation increased for these 12 specialties — Orthopedics is No. 1

Physician compensation continued increasing in 2019, despite a less pronounced rise in compensation per work relative value unit compared to prior years, according to the American Medical Group Association's "2020 Medical Group Compensation and Productivity Survey."

Here are median compensation increases for 12 specialites:

Orthopedic surgery: 6.88 percent

OB-GYN: 5.65 percent

Internal medicine: 5.65 percent

Pediatrics: 5.06 percent

General surgery: 4.68 percent

All primary care: 4.46 percent

Hematology and medical oncology: 4.14 percent

Emergency medicine: 4.05 percent

Family medicine: 3.75 percent

Neurology: 3.46 percent

Gastroenterology: 2.83 percent

Cardiology: 2.47 percent

