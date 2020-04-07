Patient volumes down 35% for independent providers + 4 more survey findings

Patient volumes are down about 35 percent across more than 50,000 independent medical providers because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey by Kareo, a medical technology company.

Kareo surveyed more than 600 medical practices and 140 medical billing companies in late March.

Four findings:

1. Seventy-five percent of medical practices and clinics were either using a telemedicine solution or planned to deploy one soon.

2. Nine percent of practices reported that they had closed by mid-March, but a far greater number reported concerns about future closures.

3. By mid-March, 28 percent of independent practices were exclusively offering telemedicine visits.

4. On-site care was still being delivered by 63 percent of practice respondents as of late March, but most were exploring alternative care options.

More articles on surgery centers:

ASCs could get financial relief under $2 trillion stimulus law — 4 things to know

Can ASCs help with the COVID-19 surge?

California's 750+ ASCs prepare to expand services for COVID-19 surge

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.