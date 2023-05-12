Median salary across 27 physician specialties

Orthopedic surgery has a median salary of $546,000, the highest median salary when compared to 26 other physician specialties, according to Physicians Thrive's "2023 Physician Compensation Report."

For the report, Physicians Thrive compiled data from more than 12 sources, including Doximity, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Merritt Hawkins.

Here is the median salary for 27 physician specialties from highest to lowest, according to Physicians Thrive:

Orthopedic surgery: $546,000

Plastic surgery: $527,000

Cardiology: $527,000

Urology: $497,000

Otolaryngology: $472,000

General surgery: $454,000

Gastroenterology: $453,000

Ophthalmologist: $417,000

Critical care: $412,000

Oncology: $404,000

Radiology: $401,000

Pulmonology: $385,000

Dermatology: $378,000

Emergency medicine: $368,000

Anesthesiology: $367,000

Nephrology: $364,000

Allergy/immunology: $338,000

Neurology: $332,000

OB-GYN: $332,000

Physiatry (PM&R): $322,000

Psychiatry: $299,000

Diabetes and endocrinology: $270,000

Rheumatology: $258,000

Internal medicine: $244,000

Family medicine: $243,000

Pediatrics: $236,000

Public health/preventative medicine: $183,000