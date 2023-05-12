Median salary across 27 physician specialties

Orthopedic surgery has a median salary of $546,000, the highest median salary when compared to 26 other physician specialties, according to Physicians Thrive's "2023 Physician Compensation Report."
For the report, Physicians Thrive compiled data from more than 12 sources, including Doximity, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Merritt Hawkins.
Here is the median salary for 27 physician specialties from highest to lowest, according to Physicians Thrive:
Orthopedic surgery: $546,000
Plastic surgery: $527,000
Cardiology: $527,000
Urology: $497,000
Otolaryngology: $472,000
General surgery: $454,000
Gastroenterology: $453,000
Ophthalmologist: $417,000
Critical care: $412,000
Oncology: $404,000
Radiology: $401,000
Pulmonology: $385,000
Dermatology: $378,000
Emergency medicine: $368,000
Anesthesiology: $367,000
Nephrology: $364,000
Allergy/immunology: $338,000
Neurology: $332,000
OB-GYN: $332,000
Physiatry (PM&R): $322,000
Psychiatry: $299,000
Diabetes and endocrinology: $270,000
Rheumatology: $258,000
Internal medicine: $244,000
Family medicine: $243,000
Pediatrics: $236,000
Public health/preventative medicine: $183,000