How long before orthopedic surgeons hit 90% of pre-pandemic volumes? 5 statistics

A fraction of orthopedic surgeons believed they would regain near-normal surgical volumes within a month of resuming elective cases, according to surveys conducted in May by the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

The surveys generated 1,523 responses.

How long respondents expected it would take to reach 90 percent of pre-COVID-19 surgical volumes:

Five months: 70 percent

Four months: 58 percent

Three months: 42 percent

Two months: 19 percent

One month: 7 percent

