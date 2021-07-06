Highest-earning physician specialties over the past 4 years

Listen
Neurosurgery and thoracic surgery have been the highest-earning physician specialties for the past four years.
Doximity recorded highest-earning physician compensation over the the past four years in its physician compensation reports from 2017-2020. The networking site for medical professionals surveyed full-time U.S. physicians on their compensation growth.
2020:
- Neurosurgery: $746,544
- Thoracic surgery: $668,350
- Orthopedic surgery: $605,330
- Plastic surgery: $539,208
- Oral and maxillofacial surgery: $538,590
- Vascular surgery: $534,408
- Cardiology: $527,231
- Radiation oncology: $516,016
- Gastroenterology: $485,460
- Radiology: $485,460
2019:
- Neurosurgery: $616,823
- Thoracic surgery: $584,287
- Orthopedic surgery : $526,385
- Radiation oncology: $486,089
- Vascular surgery: $484,740
- Dermatology: $455,255
- Cardiology: $453,515
- Plastic surgery: $433,060
- Gastroenterology: $431,767
- Radiology: $428,572
2018:
- Neurosurgery: $663,000
- Thoracic surgery: $603,000
- Orthopedic surgery: $538,000
- Vascular surgery: $476,000
- Plastic surgery: $473,000
- Cardiology: $473,000
- Radiation oncology: $468,000
- Gastroenterology: $456,000
- Dermatology: $434,000
- Radiology: $431,000
2017:
- Neurosurgery: $620,000
- Thoracic surgery: $522,000
- Orthopaedic surgery: $503,000
- Vascular surgery: $446,000
- Radiation oncology: $446,000
- Plastic surgery: $420,000
- Dermatology: $420,000
- Cardiology: $415,000
- Radiology: $408,000
- Gastroenterology: $403,000