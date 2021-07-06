Highest-earning physician specialties over the past 4 years

Neurosurgery and thoracic surgery have been the highest-earning physician specialties for the past four years. 

Doximity recorded highest-earning physician compensation over the the past four years in its physician compensation reports from 2017-2020. The networking site for medical professionals surveyed full-time U.S. physicians on their compensation growth. 

2020:

  1. Neurosurgery: $746,544
  2. Thoracic surgery: $668,350
  3. Orthopedic surgery: $605,330
  4. Plastic surgery: $539,208
  5. Oral and maxillofacial surgery: $538,590
  6. Vascular surgery: $534,408
  7. Cardiology: $527,231
  8. Radiation oncology: $516,016
  9. Gastroenterology: $485,460
  10. Radiology: $485,460

2019:

  1. Neurosurgery: $616,823
  2. Thoracic surgery: $584,287
  3. Orthopedic surgery : $526,385
  4. Radiation oncology: $486,089
  5. Vascular surgery: $484,740
  6. Dermatology: $455,255
  7. Cardiology: $453,515
  8. Plastic surgery: $433,060
  9. Gastroenterology: $431,767
  10. Radiology: $428,572

2018:

  1. Neurosurgery: $663,000
  2. Thoracic surgery: $603,000
  3. Orthopedic surgery: $538,000
  4. Vascular surgery: $476,000
  5. Plastic surgery: $473,000
  6. Cardiology: $473,000
  7. Radiation oncology: $468,000
  8. Gastroenterology: $456,000
  9. Dermatology: $434,000
  10. Radiology: $431,000

2017:

  1. Neurosurgery: $620,000
  2. Thoracic surgery: $522,000
  3. Orthopaedic surgery: $503,000
  4. Vascular surgery: $446,000
  5. Radiation oncology: $446,000
  6. Plastic surgery: $420,000
  7. Dermatology: $420,000
  8. Cardiology: $415,000
  9. Radiology: $408,000
  10. Gastroenterology: $403,000

 

