Highest-earning physician specialties over the past 4 years

Neurosurgery and thoracic surgery have been the highest-earning physician specialties for the past four years.

Doximity recorded highest-earning physician compensation over the the past four years in its physician compensation reports from 2017-2020. The networking site for medical professionals surveyed full-time U.S. physicians on their compensation growth.

2020:

Neurosurgery: $746,544 Thoracic surgery: $668,350 Orthopedic surgery: $605,330 Plastic surgery: $539,208 Oral and maxillofacial surgery: $538,590 Vascular surgery: $534,408 Cardiology: $527,231 Radiation oncology: $516,016 Gastroenterology: $485,460 Radiology: $485,460

2019:

Neurosurgery: $616,823 Thoracic surgery: $584,287 Orthopedic surgery : $526,385 Radiation oncology: $486,089 Vascular surgery: $484,740 Dermatology: $455,255 Cardiology: $453,515 Plastic surgery: $433,060 Gastroenterology: $431,767 Radiology: $428,572

2018:

Neurosurgery: $663,000 Thoracic surgery: $603,000 Orthopedic surgery: $538,000 Vascular surgery: $476,000 Plastic surgery: $473,000 Cardiology: $473,000 Radiation oncology: $468,000 Gastroenterology: $456,000 Dermatology: $434,000 Radiology: $431,000

2017: