General surgeon salary, group practice employment dips: 5 stats

The average salary for general surgeons in 2019 was down about 3 percent compared to 2017, according to the "2020 Physician and Advanced Practice Salary Report" by LocumTenens.com.

The report is based on a survey sent in September this year. It received 2,080 responses from physicians and advanced practitioners across all 50 states. Not all of them were placed by LocumTenens.com.

Five key insights:

1. Average salary for general surgeons is $369,524.



2. Female surgeons make up 21 percent of the field. This is a 1 percent decrease from the prior year.



3. Most general surgeons are employed by hospital. About 58 percent work in a hospital, 6 percent in government and 6 percent in a group practice.



4. Group practice employment dropped 13 percent from the prior year, while hospital employment increased 6 percent.



5. About a third of general surgeons are split evenly into the baby boomer, Generation X and millennial categories. In 2018, almost 90 percent of surgeons who responded were either baby boomers or from Generation X.

