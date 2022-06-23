Compensation increased for healthcare management positions during pandemic

Despite an onslaught of challenges brought on by the pandemic, healthcare management positions saw an increase in compensation from 2020 to 2021, according to the 2022 MGMA Management and Staff Compensation report.

The report includes data from more than 142,660 management and staff positions from more than 3,400 organizations. The results below come from the 2020, 2021 and 2022 MGMA DataDive Management and Staff Compensation reports based on 2019, 2020 and 2021 data, respectively.

Changes in median total compensation for managers from 2020 to 2021:

Executive management positions saw a 6.56 percent increase in compensation.

Senior management positions saw a 0.59 percent increase in compensation.

General management positions saw a 3.5 percent increase in compensation.

Changes in median total compensation for managers from 2019 to 2021: