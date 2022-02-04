10 specialties where surgeons are most likely to be sued

Approximately half of all physicians will be sued at least once in their career, according to Medscape's "Malpractice Report 2021."
The report includes more than 4,300 physicians in 29 specialties and was published Nov. 19.
Below is the percent of surgeons named in malpractice suits by specialty:
Plastic surgery — 83 percent
General surgery — 83 percent
Orthopedics — 81 percent
Urology — 80 percent
OB-GYN — 79 percent
Specialized surgery — 74 percent
Emergency surgery — 70 percent
Otolaryngology — 68 percent
Radiology — 64 percent
Cardiology — 58 percent