10 best states for surgical tech pay

The national average pay for surgical technologists is $24.77 per hour or $51,510 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey released March 31.

The highest average pay for surgical techs is in Alaska, and the lowest is in Alabama. South Dakota holds the most employed surgical techs per 1,000 jobs statewide, while Vermont holds the fewest.

Here are the pay and employment statistics for surgical techs by state, in descending order:

Rank

State

Average hourly wage

Average salary

1

Alaska

$32.27

$67,120

2

Nevada

$32.21

$67,000

3

California

$31.04

$64,570

4

Connecticut

$29.96

$62,310

5

District of Columbia

$29.63

$61,620

6

Minnesota

$29.47

$61,300

7

Washington

$29.06

$60,450

8

Oregon

$28.60

$59,480

9

Rhode Island

$28.56

$59,410

10

New York

$28.55

$59,380

