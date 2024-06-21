What's new with Rite Aid? 

After filing for bankruptcy in October, Rite Aid has since made several moves to close clinic locations and restructure leadership.

Here are three moves from Rite Aid since October:

1. According to a May Bloomberg News analysis of court records, Rite Aid has closed more than 520 locations in multiple states. Of the closures, 103 are in Pennsylvania, 101 are in California and 61 are in New York. CEO Jeffrey Stein said in October that Rite Aid was "burdened by unprofitable stores" and could exit leases only through Chapter 11, according to Bloomberg.

2. Rite Aid countersued the Justice Department in April in a pursuit to halt the government's lawsuit that alleges the company knowingly filed hundreds of thousands of illegal opioid prescriptions. Rite Aid's lawsuit is tied to its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing — at the time, the company said that the bankruptcy filing would allow it to "resolve litigation claims in an equitable manner."

3. When the company filed for bankruptcy, Rite Aid named Jeffrey Stein as its CEO, chief restructuring officer and a member of its board of directors. He replaced Elizabeth Burr, who has served as interim CEO since January 2023 after Heyward Donigan abruptly resigned. Ms. Burr will remain director of the Rite Aid board.





