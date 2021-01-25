West Virginia health system, Ohio surgery center partner

Huntington, W.Va.-based Marshall Health partnered with Proctorville, Ohio-based Three Gables Surgery Center to expand its outpatient surgical services, local NBC news affiliate WSAZ reported Jan. 22.

Marshall Health will offer ENT, ophthalmology and orthopedics services at the surgery center.

Ironton, Ohio-based St. Mary's Medical Center manages and operates the surgery center. Todd Campbell, COO of St. Mary's, said, "We look forward to working with Marshall Health to continue to enhance the outpatient experience for patients by offering access to a convenient alternative to hospital-based procedures."

Nathan Ward, COO of Marshall Health, said the partnership will expand the operating room block times available to Marshall Health surgeons.

