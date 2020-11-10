This physician specialty is picking up more PE interest

Market analysts are anticipating an uptick in mergers and acquisitions in the coming years in the urology space, which is highly fragmented, according to a recent collection of statistics from investment bank Global Healthcare Advisors.

GHA Managing Director JC Lupis shared the report with Becker's ASC Review. It is available for download here.

Five things to know about consolidation in urology:

1. The five largest urology groups represent less than 4 percent of the total urology workforce, leaving significant opportunity for future consolidation.

2. There are just four private equity-backed urology platforms in the U.S.: United Urology Group (backed by Audax Private Equity), Urology Management Associates (Prospect Hill Growth Partners), US Urology Partners (NMS Capital) and Solaris Health (Lee Equity Partners).

3. With more than 200 providers across 87 offices and ASCs, United Urology Group is the largest network of urology affiliates. Since forming in 2016, it has announced partnerships with eight practices.

4. Solaris Health is the newest PE-backed urology platform, established this year when Lee Equity Partners acquired and merged Integrated Medical Professionals and The Urology Group.

5. Three private equity-backed urology platform add-ons transpired in 2019. New Jersey Urology announced two, and United Urology Group announced one.

