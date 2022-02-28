Surgery Partners earnings jump 32%: 7 notes

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners' adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization jumped 32.3 percent in 2021 over the prior year period, to $339.6 million.

Here are six more updates from the company's fourth quarter and full-year revenues for 2021, released on Feb. 28:

1. Surgery Partners' quarterly revenue increased 11.3 percent to $610.2 million, when compared to the same quarter in 2020. For the full year, revenue increased 19.6 percent to $2.2 billion when compared to 2020.

2. Surgery Partners also reported a 9.6 percent increase in same-facility case volume for the quarter and 17.6 percent for the year.

3. At the end of 2021, Surgery Partners had 126 surgical facilities, down from 127 in 2020.

4. Surgery Partners posted a net loss of $81.2 million in 2021.

5. Surgery Partners has $389.9 million in cash and $203 million in cash equivalents at the end of 2021.

6. Surgery Partners expects to grow its earnings to between $370 million to $380 million in 2022.