Optum's 2024 clinic closures: What ASCs need to know

Optum, the country's largest employer of physicians and parent company of ASC chain SCA Health, has revealed plans to shutter several clinics so far in 2024.

The company has also conducted layoffs around the country, including locations in Washington, Texas and West Virginia, and announced that it is shuttering its telehealth business.

Here's a state-by-state breakdown of the locations Optum has annouced plans to shutter so far in 2024:

California:

In July, Optum announced plans to terminate 524 employees from Sept. 16 through January 2025 at clinic and administrative office locations in Hayward, Glendora, Montbello, Covina, Pasadena, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Irvine, Beaumont, Redlands, Highland, El Segundo, and Cerritos.

Optum also announced permanent closures at an additional 15 locations, including urgent and primary care clinics, infusion services facilities and medical groups.

Colorado:

Optum is closing three urgent care clinics in Colorado Springs and Monument by Aug. 1.

Florida:

Optum is closing a WellMed clinic in Tampa by Aug. 19.

Ohio:

In May, Optum said it would close a Change Healthcare facility in Toledo, laying off 129.