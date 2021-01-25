Montecito marks first Michigan purchase — 3 details

Montecito Medical Real Estate acquired an ASC building in Michigan, according to a Jan. 25 report from REbusinessonline.com.

Three details:

1. The building is home to Sterling Heights-based Vision Institute of Michigan, which includes an ASC that takes up about a quarter of the building's square footage.

2. The space is 16,709 square feet.

3. This is Montecito's first acquisition in Michigan. Collin Hart and Marc Flynn of ERE Healthcare Real Estate Advisors brokered the deal.

