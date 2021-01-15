Montecito acquires Ohio medical office building with ASC

Nashville, Tenn.-based Montecito Medical Real Estate acquired a medical office building in Sandusky, Ohio, that houses Northern Ohio Medical Specialists, the firm announced Jan. 13.

The medical office building was built in 2009 and is fully leased to the practice. In 2018, the group added an ASC.

Northern Ohio Medical Specialists was established in 1999. The practice has 45 locations and more than 260 providers across 30 different specialties.

Montecito added 11 properties to its portfolio in December 2020.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.