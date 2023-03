A 14,213-square-foot medical office building in Wentzville, Mo., has sold for $3.5 million according to a March 29 report from Rebusiness Online.

The property is anchored by Schroeder Creek Dental, with other tenants including an endodontics center, an orthopedic group and an oral maxillofacial and implant surgery center.

The sale was negotiated by real estate brokerage firm Marcus & Millichap.