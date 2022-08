A four-building medical office portfolio in northern Kentucky and southern Indiana was acquired by Montecito Medical, RE Journals reported Aug. 25.

The properties are fully leased to Kentucky/Indiana Foot and Ankle Specialists, a private-equity backed podiatry practice with 16 physicians across seven locations. The four buildings form a combined 24,800 square feet.

The properties are located in Louisville, Elizabethtown and Bardstown, Kentucky, as well as New Albany, Indiana.