How big is Optum? 10 numbers to know

Healthcare giant Optum, the parent company of ASC chain SCA Health, has grown rapidly in recent years and shows no signs of slowing down.

Here are 10 key figures that highlight Optum's scale and strength:

90,000: The number of employed or affiliated physicians in Optum's portfolio as of Nov. 2023.

2,200: The number of primary and specialty care offices Optum operates.

310,000: Optum's total number of employees worldwide.

More than 4 million: The number of patients Optum has in value-based care arrangements across its clinical business lines as of November 2023.

320: The number of ASCs in SCA Health's network, making it the second-largest operator in the sector.

$63.9 billion: Optum's total revenue for the third quarter of 2023, an 11.7% year-over-year increase.

$25.9 billion: Revenue for Optum Health, the care delivery arm covering primary, specialty, urgent and surgical care, during the third quarter.

$31 billion: The amount Optum spent on acquisitions over two years, The Oregonian reported May 13.

$3.3 billion. The proposed acquisition price for home health provider Amedisys. In November, the U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group, Optum's parent company, to block the deal, citing concerns it would increase home healthcare costs in 23 states and Washington, D.C.

$5.4 billion. The amount Optum paid to acquire home health firm LHC Group in 2023.