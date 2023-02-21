ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

Healthcare's 10 biggest investors in 2022: What ASCs need to know

Paige Haeffele -  

Private equity firm Shore Capital Partners made 61 healthcare-related deals in 2022, according to investment data company PitchBook.

The "Annual Global League Tables," published Feb. 9, analyzed private equity trends and investment strategies from fiscal year 2022. 

Here are the top 10 private equity investors in healthcare services by number of investments in 2022, ranked by number of deals:

Note: This data represents transactions from the U.S. 

Company

Number of deals

Shore Capital Partners

61

Webster Equity Partners

43

Linden Capital Partners

42

Audax Group

41

EQT

36

Thomas H. Lee Partners

28

AlpInvest Partners

25

Ares Management

19

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts

19

New MainStream Capital

19


The company's fund returns data is gathered from individual LP reports on the Pitchbook platform, The full methodology can be found here.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast