Healthcare's 10 biggest investors in 2022: What ASCs need to know

Private equity firm Shore Capital Partners made 61 healthcare-related deals in 2022, according to investment data company PitchBook.

The "Annual Global League Tables," published Feb. 9, analyzed private equity trends and investment strategies from fiscal year 2022.

Here are the top 10 private equity investors in healthcare services by number of investments in 2022, ranked by number of deals:

Note: This data represents transactions from the U.S.

Company Number of deals Shore Capital Partners 61 Webster Equity Partners 43 Linden Capital Partners 42 Audax Group 41 EQT 36 Thomas H. Lee Partners 28 AlpInvest Partners 25 Ares Management 19 Kohlberg Kravis Roberts 19 New MainStream Capital 19



The company's fund returns data is gathered from individual LP reports on the Pitchbook platform, The full methodology can be found here.