HCA in Q4: 5 financial notes for ASCs

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's ASC arm has 124 ASCs, according to its Jan. 24 financial report.

Here are five more notes:

1. As of Dec. 31, HCA operated 190 hospitals and 2,400 ambulatory care sites, including ASCs, freestanding emergency rooms, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, across 20 states and the United Kingdom.

2. Same-facility outpatient surgeries decreased by 2.4% in Q4 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. For the full year 2024, the decline was 1.9% compared to 2023. This decline reflects a year-long trend, which CEO Samuel Hazen attributed to lower Medicaid and self-pay volumes.

3. Outpatient revenue accounted for 37.9% of total patient revenue in Q4 2024, a slight decline from 38.4% in Q4 2023.

4. HCA reported a net income of $5.8 billion in 2024, representing a 9.9% increase from $5.2 billion in 2023.

5. The company hit an operating income of $8.5 billion in 2024 (12.1% operating margin), up from $7.7 billion (11.99% operating margin) in 2023.