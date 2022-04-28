HCA dives deeper into urgent care market

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare plans to acquire BetterMed, a Fredericksburg, Va.-based chain of 12 outpatient urgent care centers, Richmond BizSense reported April 28.

BetterMed's has eight urgent care facilities in Central Virginia, two in Fredericksburg and two in North Carolina. Terms of the deal, such as leadership changes and whether BetterMed will continue to operate under its own brand, have yet to be finalized, according to the report.

The acquisition, which is expected to be finalized this summer, would push HCA further into the urgent care market as healthcare continues to move toward the ambulatory environment.

HCA capped 2021 by completing its acquisition of MD Now Urgent Care, Florida's largest network of urgent care centers. The deal added 59 clinics to HCA's portfolio, which now includes 170 urgent care facilities across 19 markets.

"The addition of MD Now Urgent Care in Florida enhances our already strong capabilities in a rapidly growing state by providing convenient outpatient care options for our patients," Sam Hazen, HCA's CEO, said Jan. 4. "It also connects MD Now patients to a comprehensive statewide network of care, including acute care and specialty services should they be needed."