Cincinnati Children's acquires medical office building formerly housing ASC, Beacon Orthopaedics for $2M

Cincinnati Children's Hospital has purchased a medical office building near its Avondale, Ohio-based campus for just under $2.2 million, according to a June 14 report from the Cincinnati Business Courier.

The property was purchased from Montgomery, Ohio-based Bethesda North Hospital. It most recently housed TriHealth Hand Surgery Center and Beacon Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine's hand center.

In 2021, the two groups entered a joint venture that involved vacating the 14,387-square-foot Avondale medical building.