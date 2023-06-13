Catholic Health to reconfigure, increase ASC presence in Western New York

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health has announced a reconfiguration plan that will expand its ASC presence in Western New York, according to a June 12 report from the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal.

Catholic Health plans to transition its Lewiston, N.Y.-based Mount St. Mary's Hospital into a neighborhood hospital, sending services including surgery, maternity, dialysis and gastroenterology to other hospitals in the system.

The reconfiguration plan will take place over the next couple of weeks, according to the report.

As part of the change, the hospital system plans to add ASC services, inpatient beds, primary care and more. It is acquiring Eastern Niagara Hospital's ASC later this month.

The system is also shifting its Cheektowaga, N.Y.-based campus to ambulatory services and working to increase the usage of all Catholic Health ASCs, according to a June 12 report from The Buffalo News.