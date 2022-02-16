California private equity firm advances growth strategy

Irvine, Calif.-based private equity firm IRA Capital has acquired Serra Medical Plaza in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

The transaction is part of IRA Capital's strategy to grow its surgery center portfolio, according to a Feb. 15 news release shared with Becker's.

Serra Medical Plaza is fully leased to Thousand Oaks Surgery Center. The surgery center offers outpatient procedures such as orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, spine surgery and more.

This is IRA Capital's 14th healthcare real estate transaction in the past 120 days.

