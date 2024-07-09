California building with Sutter Health ASC doubles in price

A four-story medical office building has sold in East Sacramento, Calif., doubling in price in just 13 years, according to a July 8 report from the Sacramento Business Journal.

The property was sold for $45.55 million to Ohio-based real estate investment firm Welltower. About 80% of the facility is leased to Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health.

Sutter houses an ASC, family medicine, internal medicine urgent care and lab services in the building.

The 103,652-square-foot building most recently sold in 2011 for $21.3 million.