Amazon further disrupts healthcare: 8 moves to know

Amazon and other retailers are continuing to look at healthcare for growth.

Here are eight moves since July 19 to know:

1. Amazon Pharmacy is offering automatic coupons on more than 15 insulin and diabetes care brands.

2. Amazon and CVS Health are now both in the business of caring for Medicare patients, with each having a line of healthcare clinics specifically for seniors. Read more here.

3. Amazon's One Medical cut the ribbon on its first Connecticut location in Darien as the group partners with Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare.

4. Amazon partnered with Maven Clinic to provide women's healthcare services for the company's employees in 50 countries outside of the U.S. and Canada.

5. Amazon recently expanded its new telehealth service nationwide, putting hospitals and health systems on alert that the tech giant is going all in on virtual care. Some health system digital leaders told Becker's that Amazon Clinic's 50-state rollout is a sign they need to work harder or partner with the tech giant, while others say Amazon can't match the in-person care and patient relationships they've been building for years.

6. Amazon is adding leadership to its health industry team focused on genomics. The company posted a job description Aug. 2 for a genomics account executive within the health industry team. Responsibilities include building and maintaining relationships, monitoring projects and forwarding the company's business objectives.

7. Amazon is launching its virtual care platform, Amazon Clinic, across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

8. Amazon and Google are pushing back against ONC proposals to regulate predictive artificial intelligence in healthcare. The federal health IT agency has proposed transparency requirements for predictive models or algorithms used for so-called "decision support interventions." Both Big Tech companies say the drafted rules are too broad and would hurt AI innovation and, ultimately, consumers.