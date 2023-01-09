9-building medical office portfolio in Georgia sold

A nine-building medical office portfolio with properties in the Atlanta and Rome, Ga., area was purchased by AW Property Co., Commercial Property Executive reported Jan. 9.

The previous owner of the 350,000-square-foot portfolio was Healthcare Realty Trust.

The properties' tenants include Rome-based Harbin Clinic, Fayetteville-based First Georgia Physicians Group, Atlanta-based Piedmont, Atlanta-based Northside Hospital and Waltham, Mass.-based Fresenius Medical Care.

The transaction was financed by Ally Bank.