6K-square-foot New Jersey medical office building sells

A two-story, 6,000-square-foot medical office building in Teaneck, N.J., has sold, according to a June 11 report from roi-nj.com.

The building is located in proximity to Holy Name Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center. It was sold by Teaneck Medical to Only Grace Properties.

Teaneck Medical is a specialty medical group in the area and formerly housed a 3,800-square-foot oral surgery practice in the facility but has since purchased a larger practice space.

Only Grace Properties plans to utilize the furnished space to operate its own dental practice.