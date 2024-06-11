ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

6K-square-foot New Jersey medical office building sells

A two-story, 6,000-square-foot medical office building in Teaneck, N.J., has sold, according to a June 11 report from roi-nj.com

The building is located in proximity to Holy Name Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center. It was sold by Teaneck Medical to Only Grace Properties. 

Teaneck Medical is a specialty medical group in the area and formerly housed a 3,800-square-foot oral surgery practice in the facility but has since purchased a larger practice space. 

Only Grace Properties plans to utilize the furnished space to operate its own dental practice.

