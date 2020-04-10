35 states canceling elective procedures
Thirty-five governors have issued executive orders to cancel elective surgical procedures in their state.
These states have canceled elective procedures for the foreseeable future, according to the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association:
Alabama: suspended elective procedures on March 19
Alaska: canceled elective procedures on March 19
Arizona: suspended elective procedures on March 21
Arkansas: suspended elective procedures April 3
Colorado: suspended elective procedures until April 26
Florida: halted elective procedures on March 20
Illinois: recommended delaying elective procedures on March 17
Indiana: suspended elective procedures on March 16
Iowa: suspended elective procedures March 26
Kentucky: canceled elective procedures on March 18
Louisiana: delayed elective procedures on March 21 for the foreseeable future
Maine: recommended canceling elective procedures on March 15
Maryland: suspended elective procedures effective March 24
Massachusetts: allowed ASCs to cancel procedures they determined were elective March 18
Michigan: postponed elective procedures on March 20, effective until the state of emergency is lifted
Minnesota: halted elective procedures March 19
Mississippi: canceled elective procedures March 19
Nebraska: suspended elective medical procedures April 3
New Jersey: suspended elective procedures March 23
New Mexico: canceled elective procedure March 25
New York: delayed elective procedures March 23
North Carolina: canceled elective procedure March 23
Ohio: suspended nonessential procedures that involve personal protective equipment March 18
Oklahoma: delayed elective procedures on March 24
Oregon: ceased elective procedures on March 18
Pennsylvania: suspended elective procedures on March 19
South Dakota: canceled elective procedures through May 2
Teneessee: suspended elective procedures until April 30
Texas: delayed elective procedures until April 21
Utah: canceled elective procedures on March 24
Vermont: suspended elective procedures through May 15
Virgina: delayed elective procedures through April 24
Washington: canceled elective procedures on March 19
Washington, D.C.: suspended elective procedures March 17
West Virginia: suspended elective procedures March 31
