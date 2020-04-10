35 states canceling elective procedures

Thirty-five governors have issued executive orders to cancel elective surgical procedures in their state.

These states have canceled elective procedures for the foreseeable future, according to the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association:

Alabama: suspended elective procedures on March 19

Alaska: canceled elective procedures on March 19

Arizona: suspended elective procedures on March 21

Arkansas: suspended elective procedures April 3

Colorado: suspended elective procedures until April 26

Florida: halted elective procedures on March 20

Illinois: recommended delaying elective procedures on March 17

Indiana: suspended elective procedures on March 16

Iowa: suspended elective procedures March 26

Kentucky: canceled elective procedures on March 18

Louisiana: delayed elective procedures on March 21 for the foreseeable future

Maine: recommended canceling elective procedures on March 15

Maryland: suspended elective procedures effective March 24

Massachusetts: allowed ASCs to cancel procedures they determined were elective March 18

Michigan: postponed elective procedures on March 20, effective until the state of emergency is lifted

Minnesota: halted elective procedures March 19

Mississippi: canceled elective procedures March 19

Nebraska: suspended elective medical procedures April 3

New Jersey: suspended elective procedures March 23

New Mexico: canceled elective procedure March 25

New York: delayed elective procedures March 23

North Carolina: canceled elective procedure March 23

Ohio: suspended nonessential procedures that involve personal protective equipment March 18

Oklahoma: delayed elective procedures on March 24

Oregon: ceased elective procedures on March 18

Pennsylvania: suspended elective procedures on March 19

South Dakota: canceled elective procedures through May 2

Teneessee: suspended elective procedures until April 30

Texas: delayed elective procedures until April 21

Utah: canceled elective procedures on March 24

Vermont: suspended elective procedures through May 15

Virgina: delayed elective procedures through April 24

Washington: canceled elective procedures on March 19

Washington, D.C.: suspended elective procedures March 17

West Virginia: suspended elective procedures March 31

