ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

3 numbers pointing to ASC growth

As procedures increasingly migrate to the outpatient setting, ASCs continue to grow. 

Here are three numbers pointing to ASC growth:

$130.6 billion: How much the global ASC market is projected to hit by 2031, increasing at a 3.9 percent compound annual growth rate over the next nine years, according to a 2022 report from Future Market Insights.

70 percent: The number of ASCs that remain independent, which leaves "room for further consolidation at the individual-facility level," according to a Jan. 26 report from VMG Health. 

2.5 percent: The annual ASC growth rate was 2.5 percent in 2021, according to Avanza's "2022 Key ASC Benchmarks and Industry Figures" report.

