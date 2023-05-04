3 numbers pointing to ASC growth

As procedures increasingly migrate to the outpatient setting, ASCs continue to grow.

Here are three numbers pointing to ASC growth:

$130.6 billion: How much the global ASC market is projected to hit by 2031, increasing at a 3.9 percent compound annual growth rate over the next nine years, according to a 2022 report from Future Market Insights.

70 percent: The number of ASCs that remain independent, which leaves "room for further consolidation at the individual-facility level," according to a Jan. 26 report from VMG Health.

2.5 percent: The annual ASC growth rate was 2.5 percent in 2021, according to Avanza's "2022 Key ASC Benchmarks and Industry Figures" report.