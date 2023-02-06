10 healthcare service platforms' acquisition activity since 2020

AEG Vision has completed 55 add-on acquisitions since 2020, according to data company PitchBook's "Healthcare Services Report" for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The report, published Feb. 3, analyzed private equity trends and investment strategies from the fourth quarter of 2022 as well as past years.

Here are the private equity-backed healthcare service platforms with the most add-on acquisitions since 2020, according to PitchBook:

Note: This data represents transactions from the U.S. and Canada.

Southern Veterinary Partners: 182

Smile Doctors: 65

AEG Vision: 55

Ivy Rehab: 42

National Veterinary Associates: 38

Eyecare Partners: 34

EyeSouth Partners: 31

Texas Digestive Disease Consultants: 31

Southern Orthodontic Partners: 29

BayMark Health Services: 27