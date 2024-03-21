$1.8B in 3 years: The acquisitions driving Tenet's growth   

Tenet Healthcare, parent company of ASC chain Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, has inked more than $1.8 billion in acquisitions since 2021, Tenet said in its annual report filed with the SEC on Feb. 16.

A majority of the deals were ASC acquisitions —- in line with Tenet's strategy to focus on USPI to spur growth. Tenet acquired 175 ASCs total.

Here are six notes on the acquisitions Tenet has inked since 2021, according to the report.

1. In December, Tenet purchased 55% ownership interest in NextCare and its affiliates for $75 million, a joint venture to own and operate 41 urgent care centers in Arizona.

2. In 2023, Tenet acquired controlling interest in 20 ASCs and 11 previously unconsolidated ASCs for $149 million.

3. In July 2022, Tenet acquired controlling interest in 19 operational ASCs and three AS Cs in development for $316 million.

4. In 2022, Tenet acquired 11 total ASCs in various transactions for $65 million, as well as 23 ASCs that it previously owned a noncontrolling interest in for $65 million.

5. In December 2021, Tenet acquired ownership interest in 86 ASCs from SurgCenter Development for $1.1 billion. Of these, Tenet acquired controlling interest in 15, noncontrolling interests in 57 and interests in 14 in the development stage.

6. In 2021, Tenet acquired controlling interest in three surgical hospitals and two ASCs for a total of $21 million.