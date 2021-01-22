HCA Healthcare invests in domestic PPE plant & 3 other updates from the last 60 days

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare partnered with A Plus International to produce surgical and procedure masks in the U.S., the company announced Jan. 21.

The partnership will create level 1 and level 3 masks that will meet the American Society for Testing and Materials standards at a plant in Asheville, N.C. Production will begin in 2021.

The entity will be funded equally by HCA Healthcare Mission Fund and A Plus.

Here are three other things HCA has done in the past 60 days:

1. HCA plans to acquire Meadows Regional Medical Center in Vidalia, Ga., for $73 million. Read more.

2. Fort Pierce, Fla.-based Lawnwood Regional Medical Center & Heart Institute, owned by HCA, will invest $100 million into a five-story tower. Read more.

3. Mitch Edgeworth was tapped as president of HCA's TriStar division. Read more.

