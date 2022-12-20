Why urology was named the most stressful job in 2022

At the beginning of December, urology was named the most stressful job in 2022 by the Occupational Information Network.

The largest nonprofit urology trade association, LUGPA, hopes to change that by identifying urologists' stressors and working to change them, according to a Dec. 13 press release from the organization.

Many practicing urologists are stressed out by a backlog of patients, caused by pandemic-era physician shortages and delayed care, and a high number of urologists reaching retirement age, according to the report. Additionally, practices are facing high inflation rates and a Medicare payment cut.

A 2021 report from JAMA estimates that the number of practicing urologists per capita will continue to decline through 2060.

LUGPA is working to decrease urologists' stress levels by providing practice management resources and advocating to reduce regulatory burdens placed on hospitals and independent physicians.

Additionally, LUGPA is getting more young residents to join the field by providing networking and mentorship opportunities, as well as educational resources.