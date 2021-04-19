Why the medical director of Walmart's 1st health clinic left for private practice

Anand Mehta, MD, medical director for Walmart Health's first Georgia clinic, left the company last year to launch an independent practice, according to Business Insider.

"Walmart Health was not the culture or the healthcare model I envisioned when I joined, so we parted ways," he told the publication. Dr. Mehta opened his practice, Marietta, Ga.-based Stand Up Family Medicine, in August after spending one year with Walmart, according to his LinkedIn page.

Walmart Health aimed to disrupt traditional care delivery by offering primary care, dental and diagnostic services at a set price. The first clinic opened in Dallas, Ga., in September 2019. Since then, clinics have expanded to Arkansas, Illinois, Texas and Florida.

Growth of the clinics have stalled during the COVID-19 pandemic, and other high-level Walmart Health executives have also left the company recently. Thomas Van Gilder, MD, Walmart's chief medical officer, plans to depart in May.

