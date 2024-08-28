Who's leasing shuttered Walmart Health clinics?

Walmart said in April that it was shuttering all 51 of its clinics along with its telehealth business, citing financial issues.

Three organizations have since announced plans to lease the shuttered locations:

1. Walmart leased one of its former healthcare centers to Access Medical Clinic, which has 61 primary and urgent care locations across eight states. The group plans to take over the ex-Walmart Health facility in Palestine, Texas, in late 2024.

2. Humana will open primary care clinics at 23 former Walmart Health sites. Humana will open CenterWell Senior Primary Care and Conviva Care Centers in Walmart stores in Florida, Georgia, Missouri and Texas. The clinics are expected to open in the first half of 2025.

3. St. Louis-based Mercy also plans to lease clinics at former Walmart Health locations. The health system intends to open the outpatient locations at three Walmart stores in Arkansas (Fort Smith, Rogers and Springdale) by the end of the summer.