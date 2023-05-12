Where the physician shortage is the most desperate

The physician shortage is the worst in the Midwest and Southern regions of the U.S. according to Physicians Thrive's "2023 Physician Compensation Report."

Physicians Thrive, a financial advisory group, compiled data from more than 12 sources, including Doximity, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Merritt Hawkins, for the report.

Here are three more notes to know:

1. Rural and underserved areas offer the highest salaries and bonuses.

2. The Eastern region and large metropolitan areas have the greatest number of trained physicians.

3. An aging population, retirements and an increase in burnout are three factors accelerating the physician shortage.

