What physicians do when patients can't pay their bills

More than half of physicians continue to treat patients and develop a payment plan when patients cannot pay their bills, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report" for 2023.

Medscape surveyed 10,011 physicians across more than 29 specialties about their income, work hours, job satisfaction and more from Oct. 7, 2022, to Jan. 17, 2023.

Here is how physicians deal with patients who cannot pay their bills: